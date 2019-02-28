Have your say

Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze at a Doncaster farm this morning after a barn went up in flames.

The fire on Common Lane, Walden Stubbs – north of Askern – was discovered at around midnight.

Firefighters are tackling a farm blaze in Doncaster this morning

READ MORE: Guilty South Yorkshire Police officer ‘wants truth to be known’ about colleagues’ role in using force helicopter to film people having sex

A barn containing farm machinery and straw is affected.

COURT: Locked up in February - offenders jailed at Sheffield Crown Court this month

POLICE: Man arrested on suspicion of rape at Sheffield swingers club

The cause is not yet known.