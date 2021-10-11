Firefighters 'pulling people out of woods and spraying them' at Sheffield Park Hill flats incident
Firefighters are spraying people down at the scene of a major incident at Park Hill Flats in Sheffield, say eyewitnesses.
Eyewitnesses say there are now around 20 emergency vehicles and the police cordon has been extended, with firefighters having now arrived on the scene.
Police and the air ambulance arrived at the flats earlier this evening. They are thought to have treated a casualty near the flats building.
Since then, it is understood men appeared to have been removed from woods near the flats, and told to strip down to their underwear and sprayed by the firefighters with an unknown liquid.
It is reported a blue tarpaulin has been placed on the road, and firefighters are wearing high visibility clothing.
The people who have been sprayed have then been given ‘orange ponchos’ to wear, said the eyewitness.
Police remain on the scene, and have been there since around 6pm.
South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for comment.