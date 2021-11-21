Firefighters in South Yorkshire were called out to three incidents yesterday evening (November 20) and posted about the blazes on social media.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the incidents on Saturday evening included a kitchen fire in the Waterthorpe area of Sheffield, which resulted in four casualties, with some suffering from smoke inhalation.

The other incidents included an accidental flat fire on Wellington Street in Sheffield and a barn fire in Owston, Doncaster, with firefighters rescuing several horses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters in South Yorkshire were deployed to three large fires on November 20 including a kitchen fire in Sheffield that left four people injured.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire service said: “Fire crews have been busy this evening at three large fires.

“Firstly, a barn fire in Owston, Doncaster. Four fire engines attended the incident at 6:20 pm. A number of horses were in the barn. Luckily they were all fine.

"Six fire crews were then called at 7 pm to a flat fire on Wellington Street, Sheffield. The fire was accidental, and thankfully there were no casualties.