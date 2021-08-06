Firefighters in South Yorkshire unveil hi-tech new kit

All firefighters in South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire and the Humberside region will be pulling on the new fire tunics and trousers after the three brigades agreed a joint procurement deal.

For crews in South Yorkshire and Humberside, the personal protective equipment (PPE) revamp will also feature a pioneering, multi-function rescue jacket to reflect the changing role of the modern firefighter.

The new kit, supplied by Ballyclare International, features specially designed knee and elbow panels to make it easier to move and more comfortable to wear as well as innovative new spacer fabric to improve breathability for those wearing it.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue's new kit (pic: Paul David Drabble)

The three services claimed that by collaborating they had saved money, enhanced firefighter safety and standardised fire kit regionally.

The PPE underwent rigorous testing back in June 2020, as part of extensive performance trials involving both male and female firefighters from all three services.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service Assistant Chief Fire Officer Tony Carlin said: “Our operational crews need first-class fire kit in order to respond to a wide range of incidents and protect the residents of South Yorkshire the best we can.

“Our new kit features the very latest technologies and safety features to ensure that our crews not only have the best protection on the fire ground but have full confidence in their equipment.

“We have a dedication to collaborating however we can with our neighbouring services and this is another clear example of a collaboration project that not only enhances the safety of our firefighters but ensures best value.”

Ballyclare International said the three-layer construction of the new uniforms ensured ‘excellent’ protection against heat and flames while delivering ‘outstanding’ tensile strength.

It added that the lightweight but rugged gear had been designed to quickly move moisture away from the wearer, with the ‘unique 3D structure’ increases the movement of air throughout the suit to ensure maximum breathability.