Firefighters have been deployed to a huge blaze in Doncaster this morning as huge plumes of smoke can be seen across the town.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 05 September, 2019, 12:46
Crews were alerted to the blaze on White Rose Way, Hyde Park, at 9.55am.
Three fire engines have already arrived and more are expected to arrive.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the blaze broke out in an industrial premise.
All those in the building escaped unharmed.
More to follow.