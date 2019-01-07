Firefighters called to blaze in Sheffield pub

An electrical fault was to blame for a fire in a Sheffield pub over the weekend.
Firefighters were called to The Sportsman on Worrall Road, Worrall, at 4.40am yesterday after flames were discovered in the bar area.
They spent around an hour at the scene.
The occupants of the pub escaped unharmed.