Judge’s praise for detectives who brought Sheffield burglary gang to justice

Judge Robert Moore praised the ‘tireless’ work of South Yorkshire Police to bring five burglars who struck at homes across Sheffield to justice.

After sentencing gang members Aj Ford, Bradley Watson, Joseph Lawrenson and Jack Wright to a total of more than 35 years, Judge Moore thanked Det Con Philip Dean and his team for the investigation.

Pictured are top left: Joseph Lawrenson, 19; bottom left: Jack Wright, 19. centre: Daniel Fenwick, 28; top right: Bradley Watson, 22; bottom right: AJ Ford, 18.

Police trawled through hours of CCTV footage and recovered forensic evidence from a number of the 45 homes they targeted.

Judge Moore asked prosector Richard Davies who the senior investigating officer was before adding 'he should be commended for hours of tireless and committed work'.

Det Con Dean was in court to see the gang members jailed on Friday and said he was 'pleased' to see them sentenced.

Speaking after the hearing, he said: “These five men conspired together to commit a significant number of burglaries and other criminality in our region and I am pleased that they have been sent to prison today.

“Their crimes were organised and coordinated, with the group admitting responsibility for a conspiracy involving over 40 offences before the courts.

“Their spree came to an end in March after painstaking work by investigating officers, which has involved scouring CCTV, recovering forensic evidence, clothing examination and establishing the pattern of this group’s offending.

“Such was the evidence gathered throughout our inquiry that they have pleaded guilty to their crimes.

“I hope all the victims affected by the actions of these five individuals are reassured that they are now behind bars and can cause no further harm to the public of South Yorkshire.”