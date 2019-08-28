Firefighters battle steel furnace blaze in Sheffield
Firefighters battled a blaze at a steel furnace in Sheffield, which led to members of the public being warned to avoid the area.
By Robert Cumber
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 19:14
Crews were called at about 4pm to a fire on Beulah Road, near Hillsborough Leisure Centre, which South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said involved a furnace containing steel pellets.
The fire service said shortly before 4.30pm that four engines were already at the scene with a fifth on the way.
"If you're able to avoid the area, please do," it added.
The fire service said at around 6pm that the blaze had now been extinguished and no one had been injured.