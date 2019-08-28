Industrial fire in Sheffield which prompted public warning is extinguished
An industrial fire in Sheffield which prompted a warning for people to avoid the area has been extinguished.
By Robert Cumber
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 19:12
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue sent five crews to the scene of the blaze, which it said involved a furnace containing steel pellets.
It advised members of the public to avoid the area if possible.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
However, the fire service said at around 6pm that the fire was now out and crews would soon be leaving.
It added that no one had been injured.