Industrial fire in Sheffield which prompted public warning is extinguished

An industrial fire in Sheffield which prompted a warning for people to avoid the area has been extinguished.

By Robert Cumber
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 19:12
Firefighters were called to the blaze at around 4pm

Firefighters were called to Beulah Road, near Hillsborough Leisure Centre, at around 4pm today.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue sent five crews to the scene of the blaze, which it said involved a furnace containing steel pellets.

It advised members of the public to avoid the area if possible.

However, the fire service said at around 6pm that the fire was now out and crews would soon be leaving.

It added that no one had been injured.