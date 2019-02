This was the scene on the M18 in South Yorkshire, where a fire on the slip road caused major disruption.

Highways England said at 3.30pm today that traffic had been stopped while firefighters deal with the blaze beside the south exit slip road at junction two of the motorway.

A car on fire at junction 2 of the M18 motorway in South Yorkshire

South Yorkshire Police have since said the fire has been dealt with and traffic is again flowing freely.