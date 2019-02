This is the burnt out wreckage of a car which caused major disruption after bursting into flames on the M18 in South Yorkshire today.

Emergency services were scrambled to junction two of the M18 in Doncaster this afternoon, where the vehicle was alight on the hard shoulder.

The wreckage of the car which caught fire

Traffic was stopped as firefighters tackled the blaze.

South Yorkshire Police said at around 4pm that the fire had now been extinguished and traffic was flowing freely again.