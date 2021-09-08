Fire investigation launched into cause of blaze in student flats Sheffield

Six fire engines and a turntable ladder were deployed to the Velocity Village high rise student accommodation block on Solly Street in Sheffield city centre at around 6pm.

Crews found a flat fully involved in fire. The whole building was evacuated, as a precaution, and firefighters wearing specialist breathing apparatus entered the burning building.

No injuries were reported and students were allowed back into the block late last night once the flames were all extinguished.

Smoke rising from the flat fire on Solly Street this evening

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and the investigation, which could last a few days, is ongoing.

A SYFR spokesperson said: “Great work yet again from our crews and also also from our fantastic control staff who are always at the heart of the incidents we attend.”

Firefighters at Velocity Village, Solley Street, Sheffield, this evening