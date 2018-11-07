Fire chiefs back police in bid to identify yobs responsible for firework attacks in Sheffield

Fire chiefs are backing the police in Sheffield in a bid to identify yobs who put lives at risk in firework attacks in Sheffield.

Over the last week firefighters in the city have been attacked with fireworks in a series of incidents.

Area manager Tony Carlin, of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

Last Wednesday – Halloween – fireworks and eggs were thrown at firefighters tackling a house blaze in Lifford Street, Tinsley and on Bonfire Night they had to ‘dodge’ fireworks being let off in a number of streets while they were dealing with incidents.

Police officers and paramedics have also been attacked by yobs armed with fireworks.

CCTV footage from fire engines in Sheffield is being examined in a bid to identify those responsible.

Area Manager Tony Carlin, of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, said: “It’s sad to see that our crews are having to dodge fireworks, which we know are extremely dangerous, whilst they’re in the midst of fighting fires.

“Whilst they are fortunately quite rare for us, incidents like these place the safety of our firefighters, and the people they are trying to protect, at risk.

“As I said last week we will continue to review our on-board CCTV and support our police colleagues, however we can, in order to identify those responsible.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.