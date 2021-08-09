Fire breaks out at Rotherham College

Firefighters were called to the blaze in an outbuilding at the college on Percy Street, in the town centre, at around 1.30am today, Monday, August 9.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said it sent two crews, who left at around 2.45pm after extinguishing the flames.

Rotherham College, where firefighters were called to a blaze at an outbuilding (pic: Google)

A spokesman for the service said the fire was believed to have started accidentally and no one had been injured. He added that there was not believed to have been significant damage caused to the building.

A video shared online this morning appeared to show flames billowing into the night sky as flames licked the roof of the college building, with firefighters already at the scene.

The Star has attempted to contact the college.