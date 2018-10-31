Fears of fatality after flat blaze in Sheffield

Shocked residents in a Sheffield street fear a neighbour died after a blaze broke out in a flat this morning.

Residents gathered around a cordon in place around a block of flats in St Lawrence Glebe, Tinsley, this afternoon claim a man died in the fire.

A cordon is in place around a block of flats where a blaze broke out this morning

Neither South Yorkshire Police nor South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have confirmed details of any fatalities or casualties but a tent has been erected outside the block of flats where the blaze broke out this morning.

Flames were spotted and the alarm was raised at around 10.55am.

There are at least four fire appliance at the scene plus a number of ambulances and police cars.

The cordon around the flats has been extended since tape was initially erected as a barrier to keep members of the public away while firefighters tackled the blaze.

More to follow.