The Football Association is assessing information surrounding the death of Sheffield United midfielder Maddy Cusack to see if any of its rules were breached.

Maddy died in September, aged 27.

Her family is understood to have written to her club within a week of her death, outlining a range of issues she had been facing.

Maddy Cusack died on September 20, 2023. (Picture: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage)

United commissioned a third-party investigation following the complaint, which concluded last year with no evidence found of any wrongdoing by anyone connected to the club.

It is understood that her family also contacted a senior figure at the FA in November, which led to the governing body beginning its own assessment of information related to the case.

One of the FA's senior integrity managers met with Maddy's parents on December 21, and met separately with representatives of Sheffield United, but at this stage the governing body has not opened a formal investigation.

It is not yet clear whether the FA has asked United to share the report arising from the third-party investigation.

It is understood the full report has not been shared with Maddy's family, but that a letter was sent to them outlining the report's findings.

An FA spokesperson said: "We were devastated to learn of the passing of Maddy Cusack last September and our thoughts continue to be with her family and loved ones at this very difficult time.

"Following the conclusion of the club's independent investigation into the matter, we felt that it would be appropriate to assess the relevant information of the case.

Maddy Cusack of Sheffield United in action during the Barclays FA Women's Championship match between Liverpool and Sheffield United at Prenton Park on November 08, 2020 in Birkenhead, England (Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

"This is to understand whether or not any further action is required under our jurisdiction within football, and to establish what, if any, next steps may be appropriate. We are in dialogue with Maddy's family and the club during this process."

The FA is understood to have felt it was appropriate to let the third-party investigation run its course before it began its own assessment of whether any regulations had been breached.

Sheffield United's statement, issued on December 18, read: "Following a thorough review of the valuable input provided by each of the key witnesses put forward by Maddy's family and the club, the investigation has found no evidence of wrongdoing.