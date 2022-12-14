Eyre Street, off St Mary’s Gate roundabout, was closed in both directions by police today (December 14) after they were called to the scene at 6.07am out of concern for someone’s welfare.
South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed a man was found deceased on their arrival. Officers say there were no suspicious circumstances in the man’s death.
At least eight police vehicles attended the scene and a cordon was in place across the dual carriageway between Matilda Street and Jessop Street. The road was reopened at around 11.20am today.
A privacy tent was erected close to the main entrance to The Moor Car Park on Eyre Street, which was also closed to pedestrians and traffic. The car park is one of the busiest in the city, and the road closure caused severe congestion across the city’s routes for much of the morning.