A man’s body was found at the foot of a Sheffield city centre car park this morning, police have revealed.

Eyre Street, off St Mary’s Gate roundabout, was closed in both directions by police today (December 14) after they were called to the scene at 6.07am out of concern for someone’s welfare.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed a man was found deceased on their arrival. Officers say there were no suspicious circumstances in the man’s death.

At least eight police vehicles attended the scene and a cordon was in place across the dual carriageway between Matilda Street and Jessop Street. The road was reopened at around 11.20am today.

A police cordon was in place across the busy Sheffield commuter route for much of the morning.

