Eyre Street, off St Mary’s Gate roundabout, is shut in both directions between Matilda Street and Jessop Street following an early morning incident.
The street is a busy commuter route for public transport linking the inner ring road to parts of the city centre, and traffic is building in the surrounding area as a result.
Photos taken from the scene show how at least eight police vehicles on flashing blue lights are on the scene on Eyre Street, with a cordon in place spanning the dual carriageway. A black-and-red privacy barrier appears to have been erected near to the main entrance of The Moor car park, and pedestrians are being asked to find alternatives routes.
South Yorkshire Police is asking motorists to avoid the area. The force has been contacted for details on the nature of the incident.