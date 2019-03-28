Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday footballer Fernando Forestieri is due to stand trial today over an incident at the end of a pre-season friendly.

The striker was charged in relation to a post-match brawl on July 24 last year after a friendly against Mansfield Town.

He has pleaded not guilty to racially aggravated harassment and a further charge of using threatening words and behaviour.

The Argentinian-born forward was allegedly involved in a melee at the final whistle of the game, which ended in a 2-1 win for the Stags.

Forestieri, 29, is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court his morning.

Visit www.thestar.co.uk to follow our live blog from the courtroom.