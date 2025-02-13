A South Yorkshire Police officer accused of breaching their bail conditions to have unsupervised contact with a child under the age of 16 is set to face a misconduct hearing.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The officer, who has not been named by the force, will have his case considered today.

South Yorkshire Police has published details of the allegation faced by the officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer, who has not been named by the force, is set to go before the misconduct hearing next Thursday (February 13, 2025) | Adobe

The force states: “Between March and July 2024, the officer breached the bail conditions by having unsupervised contact with a child under the age of 16.

“In July 2024, the officer attended Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to the breach of bail.”

Read More Gross misconduct proven for ex-police officer over offensive WhatApp group messages

Should the officer’s allegations be proven they would amount to a ‘breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct,’ according to the documents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Gross misconduct proven in case of South Yorkshire Police officer accused of sending racist WhatsApp messages

They add: “The matter set out above is a breach of the Standards which is so serious as to justify dismissal and therefore constitutes gross misconduct.”

Detailing the ‘purpose’ of public misconduct hearings, South Yorkshire Police’s website states it is to ‘show’ that their ‘disciplinary system is open and transparent’ and to demonstrate that the force does ‘hold officers who breach the standards of professional behaviour, or those where misconduct is found proven, accountable for their actions’.

Hearings should be heard by a panel of three people that should be chaired by an independent legally qualified person chosen from a pool held by the local policing body, further guidance states.