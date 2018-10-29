‘Evil gang’ found guilty of sexual abuse of children in Rotherham

Seven men branded part of an ‘evil gang’ have today been found guilty of sexually abusing children in Rotherham.

The seven men remained silent as Judge Sarah Wright remanded them into custody and adjourned their case until November 16 after guilty verdicts were delivered following a trial.

Mohammed Imran Ali Akhtar, Nabeel Kurshid, Iqbal Yousaf, Tanweer Ali, Salah Ahmed El-Hakam, Asif Ali and a seventh defendant, who can’t be named for legal reasons, were found guilty of historic sex offences involving five victims.

An eighth man, Ajmal Rafiq, was acquitted of the false imprisonment and indecent assault.

During their trial one victim told how she was ‘passed around’ and had sex with 100 men by the time she was 16.

Mohammed Imran Ali Akhtar, 37, of Godstone Road, Rotherham, was charged with one rape, one charge of aiding and abetting rape, four indecent assaults, one charge of procuring a girl under 21 to have unlawful sexual intercourse with another, one sexual assault and one charge of supplying cannabis.

Nabeel Kurshid, 34, of Warwick Street, Rotherham, was charged with two rapes and one indecent assault.

Iqlak Yousaf, 34, Tooker Road, Rotherham, was charged with two rapes and two indecent assaults.

Tanweer Ali, 37, of Godstone Road, Rotherham, was charged with two rapes, two indecent assaults and one charge of false imprisonment.

Salah Ahmed El-Hakam, 39, of Tudor Close, Darnall, was charged with one rape.

Asif Ali, 33, of Clough Road, was charged with three indecent assaults.

An eighth defendant, who cannot be named, was charged with three rapes and one count of abducting a child

Ajmal Rafiq, 39, of Warwick Street, Rotherham, was charged with one indecent assault and one charge of false imprisonment but was found not guilty.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the NSPCC said: “This is another example of an evil gang forcing children through the torment of sexual exploitation in Rotherham.

“No child should ever have to endure these horrors and the victims in this latest case have shown incredible bravery in reliving their past ordeals and helping to bring their abusers to justice.

“The NSPCC supports young people who may be at risk of exploitation. Its Protect and Respect service helps them identify healthy relationships and spot the manipulative signs of grooming.”

An alleged victim of child sexual exploitation in South Yorkshire claims she was ‘passed around’ and had sex with 100 men by the time she was 16, a court heard.

The jury of nine men and three women were told how the abuse allegedly suffered by Girl B in the Rotherham area between 1998 and 2001 began when she was 13-years-old.