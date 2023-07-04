News you can trust since 1887
London Road Sheffield: Everything known about stabbing which left man seriously injured

As police continue to investigate a stabbing near to a takeaway on a busy Sheffield road that left a man seriously injured, here is everything currently known about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 4th Jul 2023, 14:59 BST

Traffic came to a standstill on London Road - one of Sheffield's busiest roads - this morning (Tuesday, July 4), after police responding to a stabbing there last night cordoned it off. The road opened to traffic at around midday, leaving a small, police cordon still in place on the pavement.

Earlier today, the force confirmed that a man in his 20s had been 'seriously injured' in the incident, which took place near to 'Freddy's' takeaway on the road.

As witnesses are urged to come forward, below is everything known about the incident so far.

Call 101 and quote incident number 1,173 of July 3 or contact South Yorkshire Police’s online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

1. The incident

Violence flared near to Freddy’s on London Road at around 10.45pm last night (Monday, July 3, 2023). A large police cordon was erected around the crime scene last night and remained in place during this morning’s rush hour

2. Man left seriously injured

South Yorkshire Police said a man in his 20s was seriously injured and is in a stable condition in hospital this morning. His injuries are not deemed to be life threatening.

3. Road re-opens to traffic

London Road re-opened to traffic at around midday today (Tuesday, July 4, 2023), but a small police scene remains in place around the scene of the stabbing

4. 'We believe this to be a targeted attack'

Detective Inspector Richard Armstrong, from Sheffield CID, said of the stabbing: “We know how concerning this incident will be for the local community and residents across the city and I want to reassure the public that our enquiries continue at pace. We believe this be a targeted attack and we are working around the clock to find those responsible.

