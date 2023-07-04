London Road Sheffield: Everything known about stabbing which left man seriously injured
As police continue to investigate a stabbing near to a takeaway on a busy Sheffield road that left a man seriously injured, here is everything currently known about the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Traffic came to a standstill on London Road - one of Sheffield's busiest roads - this morning (Tuesday, July 4), after police responding to a stabbing there last night cordoned it off. The road opened to traffic at around midday, leaving a small, police cordon still in place on the pavement.
Earlier today, the force confirmed that a man in his 20s had been 'seriously injured' in the incident, which took place near to 'Freddy's' takeaway on the road.
As witnesses are urged to come forward, below is everything known about the incident so far.
Call 101 and quote incident number 1,173 of July 3 or contact South Yorkshire Police’s online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/