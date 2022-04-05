Why has Sheffield's Porter Brook turned green? Environment Agency called in to investigate strange appearance
Walkers taking a stroll beside Sheffield’s Porter Brook may have wondered if their eyes were deceiving them, after the water turned bright green.
The Environment Agency today confirmed it had been called upon to investigate the river’s unusual appearance.
The cause has yet to be confirmed but a green dye pumped into the drains in an attempt to locate a blockage is believed to be responsible.
Although it looks alarming, such dye is not harmful to aquatic life and poses no risk to the environment.
The Environment Agency this afternoon said it had contacted Yorkshire Water and was waiting for confirmation but a harmless green tracing dye was believed to be responsible.
One walker said the Porter Brook had turned ‘vibrant green’ between Forge Dam Cafe and Common Lane today.
It’s not the first time this has happened, with the river adopting a similar shade in July last year due to a tracing dye, as this photo taken by Tonia Lucas showed.