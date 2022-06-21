If you haven’t already, it’s time to get your shorts on and break out the ice box – summer is finally here!

Summer solstice, which falls on June 21st, marks the beginning of summer – and with it, hopefully, some hot weather for us all to enjoy!

Summer solstice is an important day in several cultures and countries, including Northern Ireland, where it is called the “Day of Private Reflection” and is used to remember the conflict caused as a result of the Troubles.

How will you be celebrating 2022's summer solstice?

How long is the longest day of the year?

Summer solstice also marks the longest day of the year, as well as the start of summer. In theory, it should also be the hottest day of the year, although this isn’t the case more often than not.

On June 21st, the sun will rise at around 4:40am, with sunset taking place no earlier than 9:23pm. As such, we will experience approximately 16 hours and 43 minutes of sunlight on this day.

How long will the summer last for?

As 2022’s summer begins on June 21st in the UK, it will end on September 23rd, meaning that the summer will last for a duration of just over three months. Enjoy the sun while you can!