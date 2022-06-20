9 summer walking trails in Sheffield and South Yorkshire

We’ve put this list together of South Yorkshire’s best summer walking trails for anyone who’s looking to get active in the hot weather.
Do you agree with our choices? Be sure to let us know!
1. Norfolk Park
With its vast, open fields and dedicated cages, Norfolk Park is an ideal place to go for a walk in the summer - alternatively, if that's a bit too fast paced for your tastes, there's also plenty of beautiful scenery to take in as you walk amongst it.
2. Conisbrough Millpiece
Conisbrough's Millpiece is a brilliant, if small slice of nature. It's not the longest of walks, but the amount of beautiful scenery to be taken in here is staggering. In summer, when all the greenery is in full bloom, the Millpiece is a magical sight to behold.
3. Rivelin Valley
The picture-esque Rivelin Valley is at its most idyllic in the summer, but it's a feast for the senses all year round. It's a great place to bring your dog, too.
4. Thrybergh Country Park
Thrybergh Country Park, or Thrybergh Reservoir, is a sight to behold with its scenic greenery and aquatic wildlife. Just be careful around the swans! There's also a small playground for the kids, as well as a cafe near the park's entrance.
