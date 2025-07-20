Pictures show the scenes at Rother Valley this morning where bags of rubbish pile up at the water’s bank.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors to the popular beauty spot in Rotherham this morning (July 20), were met with the abandoned waste.

Images shared with The Star show birds wandering across the grassy area, where black bin bags and other rubbish like water bottles have been left.

Visitors to a popular beauty spot in Rotherham this morning were met by litter strewn across the area. | Anna Moxon

Two barbecues also appear to have been abandoned.

It is reported that a generator was even left at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local people are growing increasingly annoyed by the situation, which has apparently been ongoing for some time.

One mum told The Star: “We go every morning with our toddler to see the ducks.

“It has been getting worse, but today was just unbelievable.”

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council have been contacted for comment.