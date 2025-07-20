Rother Valley: Locals furious as barbecues, bin bags and generator litter Rotherham beauty spot this morning

Pictures show the scenes at Rother Valley this morning where bags of rubbish pile up at the water’s bank.

Visitors to the popular beauty spot in Rotherham this morning (July 20), were met with the abandoned waste.

Images shared with The Star show birds wandering across the grassy area, where black bin bags and other rubbish like water bottles have been left.

Visitors to a popular beauty spot in Rotherham this morning were met by litter strewn across the area. | Anna Moxon

Two barbecues also appear to have been abandoned.

It is reported that a generator was even left at the site.

Local people are growing increasingly annoyed by the situation, which has apparently been ongoing for some time.

One mum told The Star: “We go every morning with our toddler to see the ducks.

“It has been getting worse, but today was just unbelievable.”

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council have been contacted for comment.

