Urgent repairs to stabilise damaged flood wall near electricity sub station and close to busy Sheffield street
Urgent repairs are taking place on a flood wall for the River Sheaf next to Broadfield Road, Sheffield.
A member of the Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust spotted and reported serious damage to the wall near an electricity sub-station on Saxon Road, which connects Broadfield Road to Chesterfield Road in Heeley.
A big crane appeared at the Virgin Active gym site and the river water is being diverted while the repairs take place.
Adam Bayliss at the Environment Agency said: “We’re working in the Broadfield Road area of Sheffield to repair and stabilise a damaged flood wall.
“It is a complex job and is being done in stages to ensure levels of flood protection to the local community remain the same throughout construction.
“Phase one is a temporary fix and has involved lifting a series of large steel pipes into the river using a 350-tonne crane situated in the rear car park of the Virgin Active gym.
"The pipes are then surrounded with heavy-duty stone to prevent the wall from collapsing.
“The River Sheaf will temporarily flow through the steel pipes until a permanent repair is completed. Although this phase of the work is temporary, the robust pipes will provide the same levels of flood protection as were provided by the flood wall while we now work on phase two to create a permanent solution.
“We’d like to thank Virgin Active, Northern Powergrid, local businesses and the local community for their cooperation to help us complete this important work so quickly.”