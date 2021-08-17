Young Sheffield music talent Alice Ede appears at Festival on the Square

Catering for all, the full programme on Tudor Square, home to the Crucible and Lyceum theatres, will include music from a vast array of genres including reggae, jazz, blues, folk, opera and traditional Irish music.

The festival will see 18 stellar music acts take to the stage and headliners include Leona Jørgensen, Blue Seven, Beth Gabbitas, Rhiannon Scutt, Delve Deeper, Dirty Freud, a Pattern & Push Showcase and Irish Folk Ensemble.

The music schedule, ending on Sunday, August 29, will include live performances most mornings, afternoons and evenings (with a few exceptions). All of the concerts are fully inclusive regardless of age, mobility or any other requirements. No booking, just turn up for a free show.

The event has been delivered by Tom Lord of hospitality consultancy BarCraft and Justin Rowntree from SweetSpot Hospitality, supported by Events Collective.

It has has been made possible by funding from Sheffield City Council as part of the Summer in The Outdoor City project and the Covid-19 Economic Recovery Fund.

The aim of the Summer in The Outdoor City project is to encourage locals and visitors to explore Sheffield’s beautiful green outdoor space while celebrating the city’s strong independent scene. Festival on The Square is just one of the many events involved in the project - other offerings include art trails, outdoor theatre, sporting events and music festivals.

Sheffield city centre also has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to emerge from the darkest of times with a rebirth of imaginative offerings, say the organisers. The city council recognises this and consequently created the £2m Covid-19 Economic Recovery Fund to reopen the economy and encourage people to return confidently and safely back to local businesses.

Classically-trained singer Maxwell Thorpe is on the Festival on the Square line-up

The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday August 18

1-2pm: Irish Fiddle Player - wonderful, lilting traditional Irish music played with passion

Rhiannon Scutt is playing at Festival on the Square

4-5pm: Maxwell Thorpe. A classically-trained opera singer, Maxwell loves big West End musical tunes and unique opera crossover versions of well-known hits

5-6.15pm: Shake a Tail Feather, a Lindy Hop six-piece dance band. Expect some of the city's talented Lindy Hop dance fans to make an appearance

Thursday 19

1-2pm: Irish Fiddle Player

4-6.15pm: Kirsty Jay sings a mixture of blues, oldies and reworked classics.

Friday 20

1-2pm: Irish Fiddle Player

4-5pm: Jazz saxophonist Vincent Franciscus

5-6.15pm: Murray Eastern

6.15-7.15pm: Rhiannon Scutt, who has moved away from her acoustic roots of her first duo with Rita Payne to a grittier, raw sound

Saturday 21

6.15pm-7.15pm: Leona Jørgensen. ITV’s The Voice said “The Sheffield singer had Anne-Marie hitting her button almost immediately with a unique performance of Sunflower by Post Malone and Swae Lee”. She’s just collaborated with Rudimental on a new single.

Sunday 22

6.15pm-7.15pm: Blue Seven, playing a wide range of jazz standards, as well as some lesser-known treasures from the jazz archive.

Monday 23

1-2pm: Beth Gabbitas. Influenced by a love of musical theatre, jazz and blues – expect to hear Amy Winehouse, Nina Simone, Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald

4-5pm: Vincent Franciscus

5-6.15pm: Alice Ede. The 16-year-old local folk-pop singer-songwriter played at Tramlines

Tuesday 24

1-2pm: Beth Gabbitas

4-5pm: Murray Eastern

5-6.15pm: Sinini Mgwenya. All the way from Zimbabwe, this ever-smiling reggae artist plays beautiful electric guitar to original as well as classic material

Wednesday 25

1-2pm: Vincent Franciscus

4-5pm: Maxwell Thorpe

5-6.15pm: Mimmo & Anna. Original songs and covers in their native languages of Portugese, Italian and English, influenced by blues, jazz and upbeat melodic pop

Thursday 26

1-2pm: Laurie Vusolo, a soulful singer-songwriter who has a new chilled track, On & Off, that reflects her current mood

4-5pm: Maxwell Thorpe

5-6.15pm: Mimmo & Anna

Friday 27

1-2pm: Murray Eastern

4-5pm: Vincent Franciscus

5-6pm: Sinini Mgwenya

6-7pm: Delve Deeper. DJs Jenny Fu and Liam Connolly have grown their brand of deep, melodic house from humble beginnings to become one of the most respected Deep House events in Sheffield

7-8pm: Leona Jørgensen

Saturday 28

5-6pm: Delve Deeper

6.15-7.15pm: Dirty Freud, whose “dirty cinematic electronica”, called electrodub, contains elements of dubstep, 2-step garage, bassline and reggae

Sunday 29

5.15-6.15pm: Irish Folk Ensemble- traditional Irish dancing tunes performed by some of Sheffield's stalwarts of the session scene