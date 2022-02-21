Storm Franklin: River Don video footage shows height of river next to Meadowhall as strong gales sweep across Sheffield

Following on from Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice which wreaked chaos last week causing trees to fall and lorries to overturn, strong wind gusts from Storm Franklin hit Sheffield yesterday and this morning.

A number of flood alerts and warnings have been issued for Sheffield with Millhouses Park closed, and buses, trams and trains delayed or cancelled this morning as a safety precaution for Sheffield travellers.