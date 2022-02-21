Storm Franklin: River Don video footage shows height of river next to Meadowhall as strong gales sweep across Sheffield
Sheffield continued to endure severe weather and flooding this afternoon with people warned not to travel.
Following on from Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice which wreaked chaos last week causing trees to fall and lorries to overturn, strong wind gusts from Storm Franklin hit Sheffield yesterday and this morning.
A number of flood alerts and warnings have been issued for Sheffield with Millhouses Park closed, and buses, trams and trains delayed or cancelled this morning as a safety precaution for Sheffield travellers.
The River Don, which flows past Meadowhall, rose rapidly since Sunday evening due to the severe weather, with fears that it may flood and on late Sunday, Meadowhall deployed flood defences as a precautionary measure.