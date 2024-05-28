They are the landmarks in Sheffield we love to see - and today we reveal the most popular.

We asked the people of Sheffield for vote for their favourite landmarks in the city.

And now the results are in, we can tell you the winners.

We have put together the full list of responses in a picture gallery, showing the winners, which range from beautiful buildings in elaborate settings, to basic structures where no one could even live.

Some date back many hundreds of years, while some have only been with us in the city for a few decades.

Take a look at the gallery below, and see which of these, all of which are still standing, you love the most.

1 . Sheffield's favourite landmarks These are Sheffield's favourite landmarks, according to a poll of residents run by The Star

2 . Henderson's building 10 = The Henderson's 'factory' on Leavygreave Road was joint 10th

3 . Sheffield Cathedral 10 = Sheffield Cathedral was voted 10th favourite landmark by the public..

4 . The Winter Garden. 10 = The Winter Garden in Sheffield city centre was voted Sheffield's joint 10th favourite landmark.