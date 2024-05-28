Sheffield's favourite landmarks: These are the 14 landmarks voted the city's favourites by residents

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 28th May 2024, 05:00 BST

Results of our poll show the most popular landmark in Sheffield

They are the landmarks in Sheffield we love to see - and today we reveal the most popular.

We asked the people of Sheffield for vote for their favourite landmarks in the city.

And now the results are in, we can tell you the winners.

We have put together the full list of responses in a picture gallery, showing the winners, which range from beautiful buildings in elaborate settings, to basic structures where no one could even live.

Some date back many hundreds of years, while some have only been with us in the city for a few decades.

Take a look at the gallery below, and see which of these, all of which are still standing, you love the most.

These are Sheffield's favourite landmarks, according to a poll of residents run by The Star

1. Sheffield's favourite landmarks

These are Sheffield's favourite landmarks, according to a poll of residents run by The Star Photo: National World

10 = The Henderson's 'factory' on Leavygreave Road was joint 10th

2. Henderson's building

10 = The Henderson's 'factory' on Leavygreave Road was joint 10th Photo: Dean Atkins

10 = Sheffield Cathedral was voted 10th favourite landmark by the public.. Photo:Jonathan Gawthorpe

3. Sheffield Cathedral

10 = Sheffield Cathedral was voted 10th favourite landmark by the public.. Photo:Jonathan Gawthorpe

10 = The Winter Garden in Sheffield city centre was voted Sheffield's joint 10th favourite landmark. Photo: Brian Eyre, National World

4. The Winter Garden.

10 = The Winter Garden in Sheffield city centre was voted Sheffield's joint 10th favourite landmark. Photo: Brian Eyre, National World Photo: Brian Eyre

