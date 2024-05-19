Sheffield's most loved current landmark: Vote now in our readers poll

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We have launched a poll to find Sheffield's favourite current landmark

It may have lost a few over the years - but Sheffield still has some great landmarks all across the city.

Now, we have launched a poll to find out which of those is the favourite among those of us who live here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have set up a poll to give you the chance to say which is the best, most loved landmark, that the city has today. You can vote on the form embedded below.

Which will you choose? This picture depicts Town Hall, City Hall, The Crucible, Sheffield Cathedral and the Botanical Gardens. Photo: National World

We are looking at the landmarks that are still there, from the ancient, like Sheffield Cathedral, to the modern, like the Bow String Bridge which carries the trams over Park Square.

Other suggestions that have already been made include buildings like the City Hall, and Weston Park Museum, as well as Manor Lodge.

Loading…

You can either vote for one of the 16 options that we have suggested after speaking to residents on the streets, or you can vote for an entirely different choice of your own, by clicking on ‘other’ and typing in your own choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When we have collected the votes, we will publish the results.