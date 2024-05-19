Sheffield's most loved current landmark: Vote now in our readers poll

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 19th May 2024, 06:00 BST
We have launched a poll to find Sheffield's favourite current landmark

It may have lost a few over the years - but Sheffield still has some great landmarks all across the city.

Now, we have launched a poll to find out which of those is the favourite among those of us who live here.

We have set up a poll to give you the chance to say which is the best, most loved landmark, that the city has today. You can vote on the form embedded below.

Which will you choose? This picture depicts Town Hall, City Hall, The Crucible, Sheffield Cathedral and the Botanical Gardens. Photo: National WorldWhich will you choose? This picture depicts Town Hall, City Hall, The Crucible, Sheffield Cathedral and the Botanical Gardens. Photo: National World
Which will you choose? This picture depicts Town Hall, City Hall, The Crucible, Sheffield Cathedral and the Botanical Gardens. Photo: National World

We are looking at the landmarks that are still there, from the ancient, like Sheffield Cathedral, to the modern, like the Bow String Bridge which carries the trams over Park Square.

Other suggestions that have already been made include buildings like the City Hall, and Weston Park Museum, as well as Manor Lodge.

You can either vote for one of the 16 options that we have suggested after speaking to residents on the streets, or you can vote for an entirely different choice of your own, by clicking on ‘other’ and typing in your own choice.

When we have collected the votes, we will publish the results.

The decision is in the hands of you, our readers, so please place your votes in the form that is embedded in this story. Only votes on the Google form above will be counted.

