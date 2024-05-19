Sheffield's most loved current landmark: Vote now in our readers poll
It may have lost a few over the years - but Sheffield still has some great landmarks all across the city.
Now, we have launched a poll to find out which of those is the favourite among those of us who live here.
We have set up a poll to give you the chance to say which is the best, most loved landmark, that the city has today. You can vote on the form embedded below.
We are looking at the landmarks that are still there, from the ancient, like Sheffield Cathedral, to the modern, like the Bow String Bridge which carries the trams over Park Square.
Other suggestions that have already been made include buildings like the City Hall, and Weston Park Museum, as well as Manor Lodge.
You can either vote for one of the 16 options that we have suggested after speaking to residents on the streets, or you can vote for an entirely different choice of your own, by clicking on ‘other’ and typing in your own choice.
When we have collected the votes, we will publish the results.
The decision is in the hands of you, our readers, so please place your votes in the form that is embedded in this story. Only votes on the Google form above will be counted.
