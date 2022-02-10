Sheffield wildlife group urges organisations to apply for grants

Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust is encouraging groups within the Sheffield Lakeland area to apply now for a community grant as the fund is coming to an end this year.

The trust says the fund has proved overwhelmingly successful and has supported many environmental and heritage projects within the Sheffield Lakeland area, such as the restoration of the Tun Gate well and stone wash trough at Worrall.

The Sheffield Lakeland Landscape Project is part of Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust and is supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund and players of the National Lottery.

This stone wash trough at Worrall was restored with the help of a community grant from Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust

The village of High Bradfield lies at the centre of the rural area of north-west Sheffield. The five reservoirs in the area earned it the name of Sheffield Lakeland.

The community grants are funded jointly by Bradfield and Stocksbridge Councils and by the Sheffield Lakeland Landscape Project and community groups can apply for up to £5,000 for their projects.

A spokeswoman for the trust said that many community groups have struggled during the lockdowns of the last two years to maintain momentum and membership but one of these grants could be the kick start that groups need to get up and running again.

The fund is open for groups to apply up until the end of May and projects must be completed by the end of December this year when the fund ends.

Further information and application forms can be found at www.wildsheffield.com/discover.