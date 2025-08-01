Several people raised the alarm after an acre of land next to Rivelin Valley Water Playground was stripped of dense vegetation and cleared back to bare earth.

Five trees were left on the plot, off Rivelin Park Road.

The council issued a Tree Protection Order on them all in a bid to prevent them being lopped.

A resident said the plot had been cleared “quite brutally” and trees removed overnight.

They added: “The way it’s been cleared looks like it is going to be used for something, but no planning application appears to have been made.

“Some of the local residents objected and put a stop to whatever is going on. It seems an odd time of year to do it as it would have more wildlife on it than any other time.”

The city council pinned up notices which state the order prevents ‘cutting down, topping or lopping’ the five trees without permission.

1 . Tree Protection Order Before and after vegetation clearance on Rivelin Park Road. | NW Photo Sales

2 . Tree Protection Order Before and after vegetation clearance on Rivelin Park Road. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Tree Protection Order Before and after vegetation clearance on Rivelin Park Road. | NW Photo Sales