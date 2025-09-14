A popular Sheffield rat-run which was closed after damage to flood defences is set to reopen this year.

The Environment Agency said Clyde Road is set to partially reopen by the end of 2025 and fully reopen early next year.

The popular cut through links Broadfield Road with Chesterfield Road in Heeley, via Saxon Road.

Demolition of The Emporium on Clyde Road has started as part of a major River Sheaf flood defence repairs project. | nw

It has been closed since October last year after the River Sheaf breached a defence wall below The Emporium antiques shop. The shop and a footbridge carrying Sheaf Walk were also forced to close. A 5ft sandbag flood barrier was erected around the building.

Now, workers are on site preparing to demolish the shop.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said the works would enable them to reopen Clyde Road.

A 5ft sandbag flood wall was built on Clyde Road after a storm damaged River Sheaf defences in October. | nw

They added: "A temporary flood defence remains in place and will continue to protect the community until a permanent replacement is delivered."

The agency would share options for the site, timescales and costs once they had been identified, they added.

The Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust has called for a new pocket park to prevent Lowfield and Heeley Bottom from flooding.

The River Sheaf destroyed a flood wall and damaged an antiques shop and footbridge in October. | Dean Atkins

Chair Simon Ogden said the site should be turned into tiered open space to absorb water.

He said the river had been “brutally” forced into a narrow, straight channel between flood walls all the way along Broadfield Road, increasing its speed and power.

Simon Ogden, chair of the Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust, is calling for a pocket park flood defence at Clyde Road similar to those on Matilda (below) and Nursery streets in Sheffield. | SPRT / NW

It “rams” into a sharp bend below the Emporium and was further concentrated in 2021 by the reinforcement of a defence wall for an electricity substation on the opposite side, he said.

He said in March: “It’s the opposite of a modern defence scheme. The river hits the wall on the bend and has been undermining it as the weather becomes more extreme.

“I am very sympathetic to the businesses that have been forced out.

“It’s a serious issue that has to be resolved and we would like to see more room for the river in the form of a pocket park, rather than vertical walls, softer edges and a rougher channel to reduce energy. It would also be better for the environment and wildlife.”