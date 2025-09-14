Sheffield traffic: Popular rat-run Clyde Road to reopen before Christmas amid flood defence work
The Environment Agency said Clyde Road is set to partially reopen by the end of 2025 and fully reopen early next year.
The popular cut through links Broadfield Road with Chesterfield Road in Heeley, via Saxon Road.
It has been closed since October last year after the River Sheaf breached a defence wall below The Emporium antiques shop. The shop and a footbridge carrying Sheaf Walk were also forced to close. A 5ft sandbag flood barrier was erected around the building.
Now, workers are on site preparing to demolish the shop.
An Environment Agency spokesperson said the works would enable them to reopen Clyde Road.
They added: "A temporary flood defence remains in place and will continue to protect the community until a permanent replacement is delivered."
The agency would share options for the site, timescales and costs once they had been identified, they added.
The Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust has called for a new pocket park to prevent Lowfield and Heeley Bottom from flooding.
He said the river had been “brutally” forced into a narrow, straight channel between flood walls all the way along Broadfield Road, increasing its speed and power.
It “rams” into a sharp bend below the Emporium and was further concentrated in 2021 by the reinforcement of a defence wall for an electricity substation on the opposite side, he said.
He said in March: “It’s the opposite of a modern defence scheme. The river hits the wall on the bend and has been undermining it as the weather becomes more extreme.
“I am very sympathetic to the businesses that have been forced out.
“It’s a serious issue that has to be resolved and we would like to see more room for the river in the form of a pocket park, rather than vertical walls, softer edges and a rougher channel to reduce energy. It would also be better for the environment and wildlife.”