A Sheffield antiques shop is to be demolished after flooding breached a defence wall.

The Emporium on Clyde Road closed after the River Sheaf rose 5ft following heavy rain on October 1-2.

A flood wall to the rear of the premises, and the foundations of a footbridge carrying River Sheaf Walk, were washed away in the deluge.

The Emporium on Clyde Road is behind a temporary flood defence road. | NW

Today, a 5ft high temporary flood barrier remains in place around the building. Clyde Road and River Sheaf Walk also remain closed five months on.

Clyde Road is a popular cut through between Broadfield Road and Chesterfield Road in Meersbrook.

In a Facebook post, Ian Grahame of The Emporium, said they had “lost our fight with the river.”

The River Sheaf destroyed a flood wall and damaged an antiques shop and footbridge in October. | Dean Atkins

He added: “It is with great sadness we have to let you know our building will be demolished early in the New Year.”

Last month he said they were still looking for a new base.

The Cosy Tearoom, which was based in the premises, has relocated to Dore Moor Garden Centre.

Popular cut through Clyde Road remains closed almost five months after the incident. | NW

A flood wall runs the full length of Broadfield Road. A section was destroyed where the River Sheaf turns a corner before running under Saxon Road.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency confirmed the building would be demolished and the footbridge remains closed. Clyde Road is set to reopen later this year, they added.

“We appreciate the public’s patience as we consider these complex works to reduce flood risk in the area, and we will update the local community on our next steps."

A temporary flood wall has been in place since the incident in October. | NW

The Environment Agency says it is co-ordinating with Sheffield City Council and the building's owners to prevent further collapse into the River Sheaf.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to determine the best approach for the next phase of emergency works and a permanent solution.