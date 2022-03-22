Sheffield Nature: 30,000 trees to be planted on Totley Moor to kickstart biodiversity

The event, dubbed ‘the planting’, was a smaller part of a much bigger scheme set to last throughout the year.

Avid tree planter Philip Unger, 41, came all the way from Bochum, Germany to support the event.

Unger says that the city, which is twinned with Sheffield, has a huge amount of climate activists, all of whom are interested in collaborating with Sheffield’s tree cause.

The scheme, which was started by the Eastern Moors Partnership, was facilitated by Ecclesall ward Green Party candidate, Peter Gilbert.

“For a week we have been driving around Sheffield making pop-up exhibitions at old protest sites where trees were saved. For example, we went to Heeley City Farm.

“If there is good education on topics like this there should be enough people that say stop. We are lucky that enough of these people are in Sheffield.”

He hopes in the future Bochum activists will be more involved with Sheffield’s aim.

Mr Gilbert continued: “During that time it was traumatic for the people involved protecting the trees in Sheffield and one of the members of the group had the great idea of creating a group, almost a therapy session, to feel a bit connected and regenerated. I have simply carried out her work and kept going.”

Mr Gilbert said the planting was vital for the survival not only of the moors but also Sheffield itself.

He claimed planting trees would benefit Sheffield greatly as they would be useful for flood prevention.

The project is being funded by a Woodland Creation grant scheme that was being delivered by the government.