Podcast: Politics is a Funny Business – a chat about Fargate’s facelift, the future of Moorfoot Manpower and Sheffield schools

Attercliffe, an eyesore building which has been a ruin in Neepsend for decades and a landmark building in the city centre all come under the spotlight.

There’s a discussion about how Fargate will be revamped and what former buildings such as New Look, Top Man and the Halifax could become. Could a new hotel open in the city centre too?

And Local Democracy Reporter Lucy Ashton gives a round-up of school stories after education became a hot topic in council meetings. Find out which two secondary schools are expanding, why there are not enough places for pupils with special needs and the director who made a full apology at a council meeting.

Politics is a Funny Business - a chat about Fargate's facelift, the future of Moorfoot Manpower and Sheffield schools