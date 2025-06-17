Conservation campaigners are set to bid for a “trashed” grouse moor near Sheffield to “restore it to its former glory.”

Reclaim Our Moors wants the Duke of Rutland to sell Moscar Moor for £1 because they think it is in such poor condition.

Members say they walked across part of the 6,000-acre estate, between Stanage Edge and the A57, and found “almost no insect life, few birds and no grouse.”

Members of Reclaim Our Moors with posters reading ‘Reclaim our Moors?’ and ‘I’m game!’ A large fake cheque was made out to the Duke of Rutland for £1. | ROM

They claim it has been “trashed” by the duke, “who sets it on fire – sending smoke into people’s homes, worsening flood risk downstream and releasing carbon that adds to the climate crisis.”

They also state it has been “scoured of wildlife by gamekeepers who kill anything that could affect gamebird numbers.”

Heather is burned to encourage the growth of green shoots eaten by grouse.

Reclaim Our Moors campaigners on Moscar Moor where they found 'almost no insect life, few birds and no grouse'. | ROM

In October 2023, deliberate fires on the moor blanketed Sheffield in smoke causing a city-wide pollution incident.

It sparked thousands of complaints over the smell, health impacts, pollution, climate change, harm to wildlife and increased flood risk.

And it prompted mayor Oliver Coppard to organise a public ‘smoke summit’ to discuss the issue, but the duke did not attend.

Protesters at Belvoir Castle in April 2024. | other

Meanwhile, figures from Natural England show Moscar has received an average subsidy of £175,400-a-year under the environmental stewardship scheme since 2012.

Run by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, it aims to secure ‘widespread environmental benefits’.

Bob Berzins, a Sheffield resident and member of Reclaim Our Moors, said it was time the moors belonged to the people of Sheffield.

Lodge Moor resident Alice Puritz-Evans with the smoke from Redmires drifting towards Sheffield city centre on October 9 2023. | National World

He added: “Moscar Moor is a hugely important asset for the community of Sheffield – it’s a vital habitat for curlew and lapwings, provides much-needed green space for people to walk over, and stores millions of tonnes of carbon in its rich peat soils.

Moscar Moor is not currently for sale, but the group say they are undeterred.

Reclaim Our Moors is looking to use new powers under the Labour Government’s forthcoming ‘Community Right to Buy’ legislation.

Community groups can already seek to designate land and buildings as ‘Assets of Community Value’, subject to the approval of Sheffield City Council. Under the new laws, if designated assets come up for sale, the community group will be offered a right of first refusal to buy it.

Emma, a Bamford resident and member of Reclaim Our Moors, added: “Grouse moors are a blight on the countryside that aren’t wanted by many people living in rural villages right next to them.

“They’ve been scoured of wildlife by gamekeepers who kill anything that could affect gamebird numbers.

“Imagine how much richer the moors could be if they were owned by the community as a whole. We could restore them to their former glory, and we’d all benefit from cleaner air, reduced flood risk and abundant wildlife as a result. It’s time to reclaim our moors.”

David Manners, the Duke of Rutland, lives in Belvoir Castle, a tourist attraction in Leicestershire.

David Manners, the 11th Duke of Rutland. | National World

In April last year it was targeted by protesters demanding an end to moorland burning in Sheffield.

The Moscar shooting estate includes 10-bedroom Moscar Lodge - advertised as 'every countryman’s paradise' - on the A57 at Hollow Meadows near Strines.

The Star asked the duke if he believed the moor was trashed and if he would sell up.

We also asked for details of environmental improvements under the stewardship scheme.

A spokesperson for the duke said: “Many thanks for the opportunity to respond. Belvoir Castle do not wish to comment.”