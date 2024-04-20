Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Protesters gathered outside the Duke of Rutland’s home to demand an end to moorland burning in Sheffield.

The group targeted Belvoir Castle, an attraction in Leicestershire, in a bid to raise awareness among visitors and prompt a response from David Manners. He has been silent since a moorland fire on October 9 blanketed Sheffield in smoke and sparked thousands of complaints over the smell, health impacts, pollution, climate change, harm to wildlife and increased flood risk.

Campaigners handed out leaflets urging visitors to ‘boycott Belvoir’ Castle over the Duke of Rutland's moorland burning in Sheffield.

Campaigners held banners calling for a ban on burning and grouse shooting, and handed out leaflets urging visitors to ‘boycott Belvoir’.

Lewis, an environmental activist, said security staff asked them to move from the entrance gates to the edge of the car park. And a police car drove by twice, with officers asking how long they intended to stay.

Lewis said it was “disgraceful” that the duke refused to attend a ‘smoke summit’ organised by mayor of South Yorkshire Oliver Coppard, or engage with people in Sheffield.

He added: “We spoke to dozens of visitors, some made snide comments or ignored us, but the majority appeared to be supportive.

“We can't just sit back and watch our precious ecosystems be destroyed for the wealthy elite’s entertainment. It’s time for a change.”

Police attended the demonstration at Belvoir Castle.

The duke owns 6,000-acre Moscar shooting estate and 10-bedroom Moscar Lodge - advertised as 'every countryman’s paradise' - on the A57 at Hollow Meadows near Strines. Heather is burned to encourage the growth of green shoots eaten by grouse.

In December, Tom Hunt, the leader of Sheffield City Council, called on the Government to ban moorland burning.