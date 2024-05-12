Sheffield film set: This Is England producer starts work shooting his latest film in locations across city
Sheffield is set to become a film set in the next few weeks - as parts of the city are transformed by the film producers behind Four Lions and This is England.
Film crews will be in the city next week, starting work on a new thriller for the BBC called Reunion, which is being created by a team including executive producer Mark Herbert, who worked on Four Lions, This is England, and The Virtues.
It is understood more than a dozen locations in the city are being used for filming.
Called Reunion, the new production is described as an emotional thriller of revenge and redemption which follows the journey of a deaf man determined to right his wrongs, while unravelling the truth behind the events that led him to prison.
Produced by Warp Films, the four-part series for BBC One and BBC iPlayer, is written by William Mager, a deaf writer originally from Sheffield, who will also executive produce. It is set and filmed in and around Sheffield and Doncaster.
The BBC says Reunion features a character called Brennan, who embodies the struggle of a man caught between two worlds, unable to fully integrate into the hearing world and shunned by the deaf community. Amidst this isolation, Brennan's only meaningful relationship is with his estranged daughter Ellen, who he hasn't seen in over a decade while he’s been in prison.
The majority of the cast are deaf or use British Sign Language (BSL).
Mager, writer and executive producer says: “I wanted to address a difficult topic that’s mostly unique to the deaf community in the vehicle of a mystery thriller that educates audiences about what it’s like to be deaf, without falling into the usual tropes of ‘deep, rich and beautiful sign language’ and ‘living in a silent world’. We have an incredible wealth of deaf acting talent in this country, and I can’t wait to see what they can do.”
Mr Herbert added: “At Warp Films we are dedicated to supporting ground-breaking narratives. Reunion is more than a drama, it's a testament to the power of storytelling as a bridge between worlds.”
It the latest high profile production to come to Sheffield. Recent years have also seen crews from Disney+ in the city, filming their The Full Monty television serial, starring most of the cast from the original hit film from back in the 1990s
Gwen Gorst, executive producer for Reunion, added: “From the beginning, we were blown away by the exceptional quality of William’s script and its potential to redefine television storytelling. His writing comes from a place of real emotional honesty, bringing true authenticity into the narrative.”
Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, adds: “This emotionally resonant series not only challenges conventional storytelling norms but also showcases the power of redemption and the enduring bonds of family.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing William’s brilliant vision come to life on screen in Reunion and thrilled to be working with him alongside Gwen, Mark and the team at Warp Films.”
