Sheffield bins: Overflowing litter bin is spoiling Broomhill, says councillor Angela Argenzio

Broomhill and Sharrow Vale councillor Angela Argenzio says a bin in her ward is repeatedly spilling out rubbish on to the pavement despite Amey, the company in charge of emptying bins, saying there are sensors.

Coun Argenzio said: “I do a regular litter pick of the area around Newbould Lane in Broomhill and every week without fail I see the same overflowing bin.

“Either the sensors that say when the bins are full aren’t working or Amey is ignoring them.

“Whichever is the case, Amey needs to sort out these overflowing bins and ensure that they are regularly emptied so they don’t make the area look a mess. Amey has a contract with the council and they should fulfil it.”

Executive member for waste management, Counc Paul Wood, said the most effective way to report full litter bins was via the council’s online forms so the council could receive the information quickly.

He said: “As part of the Streets Ahead programme, Amey is tasked with emptying street bins across Sheffield, in line with the requirements of the contract.

“At this location in Broomhill, bins are emptied proactively on business days or reactively when overflowing bins are reported to us.