RMBC, alongside Rotherham based company SteelPhalt, trialled the pioneering new asphalt, made partly of trees, on a stretch of Broom Lane.

The road was undergoing resurfacing works as part of the £24 million to 2024 Roads Programme, with SteelPhalt supplying the asphalt for the scheme.

Lee Birkbeck, Martin Gray, Julian Smith and Kim Beighton from SteelPhalt with Councillor Dominic Beck and Rotherham Council’s Ady Antcliffe

Whilst SteelPhalt’s asphalt contains 95 per cent recycled aggregate, usually the remaining five per cent is bitumen, the “glue” that holds the aggregate together.

Bitumen comes from oil processing and has a significant carbon footprint – the new asphalt uses a natural binder called Kraft Lignin which originates from trees and could reduce the climate impact substantially over the life cycle of the road.

Councillor Dominic Beck, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for transport and environment said: “As a council we are determined to take positive steps to mitigate the impact of climate change.

“Working with our partners to use innovative new products is a significant step forward in becoming a greener council and reaching our target to reduce the council’s carbon emissions to be at net zero by 2030.”

Julian Smith, SteelPhalt strategic growth director said: “In our journey to become the world’s most sustainable asphalt supplier, this is a huge step forward.

"This product is an example of what our team’s collective passion for innovation and sustainability can deliver, while making the world a greener place.”