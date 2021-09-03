Three miles of Rotherham roadside wildflowers bloom in nature trial

Since 2013, Rotherham Council has planted eight miles of wildflowers on verges across the borough, with a specially designed mix of 180 species.

This year the scheme has expanded, with an extra three and a half miles of wildflower verges planted in 12 trial areas across the borough including Herringthorpe, Swinton, Harthill and Maltby.

Councillor Dominic Beck, Rotherham council’s cabinet member for transport and environment, said: “The wildflowers really add a splash of colour across the borough and also benefit the butterflies, honeybees, birds and other small mammals.

Councillor Dominic Beck

“We’ve had great feedback since we first started planting the flowers and replacing some grass verges eight years ago and we hope to continue to expand the planting again in the future.”