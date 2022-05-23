Rotherham Council to declare “nature crisis” to tackle the “long term decline” of wildlife

A notice of motion submitted by Councillor Marnie Havard and seconded by Councillor Dominic Beck will be debated during the next full council meeting on Wednesday (May 25).

It comes after the Council declared a climate emergency in October 2019, and made a commitment for the borough become carbon neutral by 2040.

The motion will ask RMBC’s overview and scrutiny management board to consider commissioning a review into “how the council can support improvements to ensure a more natural environment is enhanced”.

Rotherham Council is set to declare a "nature crisis", in a bid to tackle the "long term decline" of wildlife.

The motion also calls on RMBC to “further our work on enhancing biodiversity by adopting innovative approaches to support wild flowered areas and ecological approaches to grounds maintenance.”

The motion adds: “Almost half of all UK wildlife is in long term decline and 15 per cent of species are at risk of extinction.

“The climate crisis is only hastening this destruction of the natural environment, damaging habitats and disrupting ecosystems.

“Yet it is these very habitats that have the potential to lock up carbon and fight back against rising global temperatures.

“It is essential that we not only protect these spaces, but let them thrive – for the benefit of people, planet and nature.