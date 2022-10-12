June Leek told how she found the undergarment nestled among the rubbish left in Oakes Park in Norton as she searched through the detritus for any evidence of the culprit. It is not the first time she has seen rubbish dumped in the park but she described the ‘horrendous’ eyesore as by far the worst example she has witnessed there while walking between School Lane and Norton Avenue.

She believes the rubbish is the contents of a house clearance and she wanted to share the photos to ‘shame’ whoever is responsible and perhaps help to identify them given the distinctive item of clothing among the litter. She said whoever had dumped it had tried to set fire to the waste, presumably in an attempt to destroy any evidence linking them with the crime.

This red basque, or bodice, was found among items dumped on a path through Oakes Park in Norton, Sheffield. Photo by June Leek

“There’s been quite a bit of fly-tipping there but this is by far the worst example I’ve seen. It’s horrendous,” she said. “I just thought that by sharing the photos it might shame whoever did it and someone might recognise the basque. It could be that someone actually paid for the rubbish to be removed, thinking it would be legally disposed of, and whoever took it has just dumped it instead.”

It’s understood that the land is privately owned by the firm Henry Boot.

Graves Park ward councillor Ian Auckland said the park and the lay-by on Norton Avenue which is used to access it are easily the worst fly-tipping hotspots in the area. He said he and fellow councillors had identified it as somewhere which should benefit from £100,000 of council funding to prevent graffiti and fly-tipping by installing CCTV cameras at the most frequently targeted locations in the south of the city, but it had not made the final list.

This photo shows the full extent of the rubbish dumped on a path through Oakes Park in Norton, Sheffield. Some of the items have been burned, presumably in an attempt to destroy any evidence which might identify the culprit. Photo by June Leek

“In light of the latest disgraceful example of fly-tipping there we’re hopeful it may now get some attention,” he added.

He also encouraged anyone disposing of waste to check the company they are using has a valid waste disposal licence to ensure it does not end up being illegally dumped.

A spokesperson for Henry Boot said: “Henry Boot plc is aware of the regrettable fly tipping situation at the Oakes Park site in Sheffield and has swiftly reported all incidents to Sheffield City Council.”

“All of the debris has been safely removed and Sheffield City Council is currently investigating the site in an attempt to identify the culprits. Once identified, the issue will become a police matter. In the meantime, we continue to take the situation very seriously and are making every effort to prevent repeat offences,” they added.