The replacement sewage pumping station will have the capacity to store an extra 33,0000 litres of stormwater.

The pumping stations help pump waste from properties to the nearest sewage treatment works.

Birdwell Flooding, October 2023

The station will reduce discharges at Small Bridge Dike into the River Dearne during heavy rainfall by around 60 per cent.

Final designs are being drawn up, and Yorkshire Water is working with Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council to secure permissions to carry out the work on the recreation ground off Barnsley Road.

Work will be carried out by Mott MacDonald Bentley and is expected to begin in the summer.