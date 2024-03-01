News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

£2m pumping station to reduce sewage discharges into Barnsley's water

Areas of Barnsley will be better protected from flooding after Yorkshire Water proposed a £2.4m new pumping station in Cudworth.
Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 27th Feb 2024, 13:34 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 09:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The replacement sewage pumping station will have the capacity to store an extra 33,0000 litres of stormwater.

Read More
Amber flood warning for Barnsley as storm Babet sweeps country

The pumping stations help pump waste from properties to the nearest sewage treatment works.

Birdwell Flooding, October 2023Birdwell Flooding, October 2023
Birdwell Flooding, October 2023
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The station will reduce discharges at Small Bridge Dike into the River Dearne during heavy rainfall by around 60 per cent.

Final designs are being drawn up, and Yorkshire Water is working with Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council to secure permissions to carry out the work on the recreation ground off Barnsley Road.

Work will be carried out by Mott MacDonald Bentley and is expected to begin in the summer.

The project is part of a £180m investment project across Yorkshire by the end of April 2025 to reduce discharges from storm overflows.

Related topics:BarnsleyYorkshire WaterWorkYorkshireBarnsley Metropolitan Borough Council