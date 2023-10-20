Amber flood warning for Barnsley as storm Babet sweeps country
A number of flood warnings are in place across Barnsley today, as Storm Babet sweeps across the country.
As much as 100mm of rain is expected to fall on the north of England, and wind gusts could reach up to 36mph today (October 20).
The Environment Agency says flooding is possible as water levels rise on the River Dearne due to heavy rainfall, and has issued an amber warning for heavy rainfall.
River levels are forecast to rise on the River Dearne today, and the Met Office say the areas most at risk include Old Moor, Bolton Ings, Cudworth, Houghton and Wombwell Washlands.
Further heavy rainfall is forecast throughout the weekend and river levels are expected to continue to rise.
Council teams are out across the borough, and have warned residents to avoid low-lying footpaths and to not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.