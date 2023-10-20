A number of flood warnings are in place across Barnsley today, as Storm Babet sweeps across the country.

As much as 100mm of rain is expected to fall on the north of England, and wind gusts could reach up to 36mph today (October 20).

The Environment Agency says flooding is possible as water levels rise on the River Dearne due to heavy rainfall, and has issued an amber warning for heavy rainfall.

Sheffield Road, Birdwell

River levels are forecast to rise on the River Dearne today, and the Met Office say the areas most at risk include Old Moor, Bolton Ings, Cudworth, Houghton and Wombwell Washlands.

Further heavy rainfall is forecast throughout the weekend and river levels are expected to continue to rise.