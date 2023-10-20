News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Amber flood warning for Barnsley as storm Babet sweeps country

A number of flood warnings are in place across Barnsley today, as Storm Babet sweeps across the country.
Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:53 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 11:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A number of flood warnings are in place across Barnsley today, as Storm Babet sweeps across the country.

As much as 100mm of rain is expected to fall on the north of England, and wind gusts could reach up to 36mph today (October 20).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Environment Agency says flooding is possible as water levels rise on the River Dearne due to heavy rainfall, and has issued an amber warning for heavy rainfall.

Most Popular
Sheffield Road, BirdwellSheffield Road, Birdwell
Sheffield Road, Birdwell

River levels are forecast to rise on the River Dearne today, and the Met Office say the areas most at risk include Old Moor, Bolton Ings, Cudworth, Houghton and Wombwell Washlands.

Further heavy rainfall is forecast throughout the weekend and river levels are expected to continue to rise.

Council teams are out across the borough, and have warned residents to avoid low-lying footpaths and to not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.

Related topics:BarnsleyEnglandEnvironment Agency