Pupils of Park Primary School, Doncaster, from left, Gareth Hunter, aged nine, Ashley De-Viell, aged eight, Roxanne Jones and Rebecca Green, both aged nine, choose a book to read on World Book Day 2000
World Book Day: Can you spot anyone familiar in these 15 South Yorkshire school fancy dress pictures?

World Book Day is now an established part of the school calendar and these pictures show South Yorkshire children dressing up as their favourite characters.

By Julia Armstrong
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 2:49 pm

This year’s event, which takes place on Thursday, March 3, is the 25th anniversary of the fun day which encourages children to read more.

Schools will be full of mini Harry Potters, Where’s Wallys, Roald Dahl and David Walliams favourites.

What’s the best costume you’ve made for your children?

1. Book boy

Park Primary School, Doncaster pupil Ashley De-Viell, aged eight, on World Book Day 2000

Photo: Steve Taylor

2. Bedtime story

Marie Shaw from Shortbrook Primary School, Westfield, Sheffield getting in some bedtime reading with pupils Courtnay Lee and Adrianne Boulton on World Book Day in March 2002

Photo: Dean Atkins

3. Roald Dahl fans

Pupils at St Catherine's School Pitsmoor, Sheffield Elliot, Reuben and Jake all dressed up as their favourite characters for World Book Day in March 2004

Photo: Dean Atkins

4. Characters conga

Staff and children at Southey Junior School, Sheffield in fancy dress as characters from books to celebrate World Book Day

Photo: DEAN ATKINS

