This year’s event, which takes place on Thursday, March 3, is the 25th anniversary of the fun day which encourages children to read more.
What’s the best costume you’ve made for your children?
1. Book boy
Park Primary School, Doncaster pupil Ashley De-Viell, aged eight, on World Book Day 2000
Photo: Steve Taylor
2. Bedtime story
Marie Shaw from Shortbrook Primary School, Westfield, Sheffield getting in some bedtime reading with pupils Courtnay Lee and Adrianne Boulton on World Book Day in March 2002
Photo: Dean Atkins
3. Roald Dahl fans
Pupils at St Catherine's School Pitsmoor, Sheffield Elliot, Reuben and Jake all dressed up as their favourite characters for World Book Day in March 2004
Photo: Dean Atkins
4. Characters conga
Staff and children at Southey Junior School, Sheffield in fancy dress as characters from books to celebrate World Book Day
Photo: DEAN ATKINS