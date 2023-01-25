Plans for a 20m high telecommunications mast near a popular Barnsley Park have been refused, as the council fear it would cause ‘visual intrusion’.

WHP Telecoms Limited proposed the installation of the mast at Locke Avenue, across the road from the 47-acre Locke Park.

Barnsley Council planners rejected the scheme, on the grounds that it would “harm the visual amenities of the locality by virtue of its height, width and unsympathetic design.

Locke Park

“The development would harm the setting and heritage significance of the adjacent designated heritage asset due to visual intrusion,” add planning documents.

An officer report adds: “Given the site is located

“immediately opposite the main gates to the park this is a well used area for parking. Positioning the apparatus on this margin may leave it open to being accidentally damaged by vehicles trying to negotiate parking and will also remove available parking used by the public for both the park and the takeaway café opposite.

A Three spokesperson said: “5G rollout is vital for residents and businesses of Barnsley.

“We want to offer the local area a great network experience and our planners determined that this new site was required to deliver it.

“While we try to keep mast sites as unobtrusive as possible, they do need to be situated near to where people will be using the service and, in many cases, in precise locations to ensure the widest breadth of coverage.

