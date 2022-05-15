Park Avenue, Chapeltown: Video captures sighting of another deer in an urban area of Sheffield

It was taken by Tom Bird on Park Avenue, Chapeltown on Thursday, May 12 this year.

The video shows the lone deer stopped dead by the gate of a house on the street, before galloping up the road until it is out of sight.

This comes after parkrunners came to the aid of a startled deer that had got itself trapped at Hillsborough Park on Saturday, May 7.

Participants in the popular running event helped to keep the deer calm and safe while they waited for firefighters and the RSPCA to arrive and take over.

Two deer were spotted by a police officer on Norton Lane, Norton two days’ earlier on Thursday, May 5.

There have also been a number of sightings of deer in urban city areas over the last couple of years.

Last May, deer were spotted swimming in Kelham Island, and more deer were seen jumping over a fence near the Cholera Monument on Claywood Drive.